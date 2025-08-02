Former Georgia Bulldog Mecole Hardman Tells Hilarious Practice Story About Nick Chubb
Former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Mecole Hardman recounts a hilarious story about Nick Chubb during a Georgia practice.
The Georgia Bulldogs have reported for their annual fall camp as the team begins its final offseason preparations before week one of the 2025 college football season. The camp often serves as a grueling time for players, as the rampant heat and intense schedules make practices that much harder.
Two players who know a thing or two about the difficulty of fall camps in Athens are former Bulldogs Sony Michel and Mecole Hardman. During an episode of Two Rings One Mic, Hardman retold a hilarious story about an encounter he had with running back Nick Chubb during fall camp.
"We had a scrimmage in the stadium, and coach was like, 'Listen, we are not hitting Nick [Chubb] down low. You can't hit Nick in the legs, you've gotta hit Nick up top," said Hardman. The coaches' orders were likely a precaution to protect Chubb, who was returning from a gruesome knee injury he had suffered against Tennessee just a season prior.
"They did a sweep to the defense's left side. And listen, I don't know what was going on, but it was me and Nick one-on-one, and Nick ran me over so hard. I've never been run over like that a day in my life. I've never fallen on my back and seen a dude still running."
Hardman served as a reserve defensive back for the Dawgs during the 2016 season before switching to the wide receiver position ahead of the 2017 season. He would eventually be drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs as a wide receiver in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
The Bulldogs will continue their fall camp ahead of the 2025 college football season. Georgia's first game is scheduled for Saturday, August 30th, when the team hosts the Marshall Thundering Herd. Kickoff for this game is set for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
