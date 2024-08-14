Dawgs Daily

Former Georgia Bulldog Suffers Season Ending Injury

Former Georgia Bulldog Darris Smith suffered a season ending injury with the Missouri Tigers.

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Darris Smith (19) reacts after a play against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second quarter of the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Darris Smith (19) reacts after a play against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second quarter of the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Some dissapointing injury has started to sprinkle across college football as of late as Texas lost two running backs to injuries over the last week, and now Missouri has lost a defensive player for the entire 2024 season due to a knee injury. Darris Smith, a former Georgia Bulldog, will not be able to play in his first season at Missouri.

Smith was one of many players to transfer out of Georgia this offseason. He was a four-star prospect coming out of high school in the 2022 recruiting class. After spending two seasons at Georgia, Smith elected to enter the portal and later announced his commitment to the Missouri Tigers. In two seasons, Smith appeared in 16 games at Georgia while recording three tackles and a tackle for loss.

Smith was expected to be a major contributor on defense for the Tigers this season as they lost a lot of pieces from their 2023 defense this offseason. For a team that has potential playoff hopes this season, losing a valuable defensive member is not a great start to the year. The Tigers open their 2024 season against Murray State on August 29th which is slated to kickoff at 8 PM.

