Former Georgia Bulldogs Duo Expected to Lead NFL Rookies in Sacks During 2025 Season
A pair of former Georgia Bulldogs are expected to lead all NFL rookies in sacks during the 2025 season.
The 2025 NFL season is less than 100 days away, which means fans are one step closer to seeing the 2025 rookie class in action for the first time. As the anticipation around the upcoming regular season grows, many experts have begun to make predictions for which rookies will have the best seasons in the NFL.
According to ESPN, former Georgia Bulldogs Mykel Williams and Jalon Walker are expected to have monstrous rookie seasons, as they are projected to lead all rookies in total sacks with six each.
Walker was selected by the Atlanta Falcons as the 15th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, while Williams was selected 11th overall by the San Francisco 49ers. Both players were integral to Georgia's successes over the last three seasons, and their skill sets seem tailor-made to translate to the NFL.
During their 2024 season with Georgia, the duo combined for 11.5 sacks, 82 total tackles, and three pass deflections. Their efforts for Kirby Smart's defense led the Bulldogs to an SEC Championship victory and their third College Football Playoff birth in four seasons. Now, as the duo begins their individual NFL careers, they are expected to remain as effective as they were at the collegiate level.
Should the former Bulldogs translate their abilities to the NFL, both Williams and Walker could likely become the NFL's next batch of pass-rushing superstars. The pair of rookies will each begin their 2025 regular seasons on Sunday, September 7th.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily