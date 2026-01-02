Former Georgia Bulldogs Offensive Lineman Nyier Daniels Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

A former Georgia Bulldogs football player has announced that they will be entering the NCAA transfer portal.

The Georgia Bulldogs 2025 college football season has officially come to a close following the Dawgs‘ heartbreaking loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The defeat was the second consecutive season-ending loss in the Sugar Bowl and was the first rematch that Kirby Smart has lost in his head coaching career with Georgia.

While there are no other games to be played for the Bulldogs this year, the work for Kirby Smart and his coaching staff has arguably just begun. Oftentimes, this time of year is extremely important for roster acquisition and retention.

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, the period of time frequently results in a handful of players into the transfer portal. According to reports, the latest Georgia Bulldog player to enter the portal is former offensive lineman Nyier Daniels

The Bulldogs' offensive lineman was dismissed from the team earlier this season, following a driving-related arrest. Now, with the NCAA transfer portal officially open, the offensive lineman appears to be looking for a new school to play football for.

Daniels, a former member of the Bulldogs' 2024 recruiting class, was reportedly charged with a total of nine driving-related incidents, which included felony charges of attempting to elude/evade an officer.

The offensive lineman was a former 4-star recruit from Oradell, New Jersey, and was expected to play a larger role within the Bulldogs' offense in the upcoming seasons. However, his dismissal from the team earlier this season prevented that from happening in Athens.

Transfer portal entries following a college football season have become something to be expected for college spirals programs, with Georgia being no different. While seeing players leave and go elsewhere can be frustrating, Daniels' departure was to be expected, given his arrest just a few months ago.

As the Bulldogs’ offseason continues, the Dawgs will look to retain as many players as possible, while simultaneously adding to its own roster by way of the portal. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Georgia’s offseason moves from Bulldogs on SI.

Georgia Bulldogs Transfer Portal Tracker

Daniel Harris, DB

Roderick Robinson, RB

Jordan Thomas, DL

Nyier Daniels, OL

*All additions and departures from the NCAA transfer portal for Georgia will be listed in this article. As players announce their decisions, this article will be continuously updated to ensure its accuracy.*