Former Georgia Bulldogs QB Jake Fromm Jokes About Returning to Play College Football

Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm recently made a joke that he would be returning to play college football.

With the 2025 college football season now concluded, eligibility rules and lawsuits have moved to the forefront of discussions surrounding collegiate athletics. Across multiple sports, there have been a handful of lawsuits by players to receive an extra year of eligibility in hopes of playing one more season at the collegiate level.

The recent trend of lawsuits has outraged many college football fans and has resulted in some analysts jokingly suggesting that former collegiate athletes attempt to return to their respective sports, given the chaotic nature of eligibility.

Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm was one of the names mentioned as a player who should fight for an extra year of eligibility. The quarterback took to social media to jokingly play along with the sentiment and express his desire to return to the University of Georgia.

"I'm game if somebody wants to pay for the legal fees," Fromm wrote.

While his post may suggest his desire to return to the sport, it is much more likely that Fromm's post was intended to capture the chaotic state that college athletics are in, and the quarterback likely has little to no desire to return to the Bulldogs as a player.

Jake Fromm's Career as the Georgia Bulldogs' Quarterback

January 1, 2018; Pasadena, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) throws against the Oklahoma Sooners during the second half in the 2018 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Fromm was the Bulldogs' starting quarterback from 2017 to 2019 and accounted for over 8,000 passing yards and 80 total touchdowns. His efforts also resulted in three consecutive SEC Championship appearances, an SEC Championship victory, a Rose Bowl victory, and helped lead Georgia to its first national title appearance in more than 30 seasons.

Following the 2019 season, Fromm elected to forgo his senior year with the Bulldogs and declared for the NFL Draft. He was selected as the 167th pick in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft and had a handful of stints with the Bills, Giants, and a handful of other NFL organizations before transitioning to a career in sports media.

While Fromm's post may create a small rumble across the Bulldogs' fanbase, it has been more than six years since Fromm last took a snap as a collegiate athlete, and he has since served as a starting quarterback in the NFL. Which means the possibility of him returning to the Bulldogs is practically zero. Even if he actually wanted to.