Georgia's Jake Fromm Signs Deal With Detroit Lions
Former Georgia football quarterback Jake Fromm has signed a deal with the Detroit Lions.
With the first week of preseason games over, NFL organizations have begun the process of making final roster moves before the 2024 season starts. Some players have already been released or waives, while others are being added to rosters. One player that has now been signed to a roster is former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm. The Lions announced on Monday they signed the former Bulldog.
He was a fifth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2020. He then had a stint with the Giants in 2021 and then joined the Commanders in 2022 and had been with the organization until they released him earlier this year. Now Fromm will get a shot with the Lions.
Fromm started two games for the Giants in 2021 where he threw for 210 yards, a touchdown, three interceptions and completed 45% of his balls. It has been a bit of an up-and-down ride for Fromm since the start of his professional career and hasn't been able to find his footing since being drafted.
During his time at Georgia, Fromm spent three seasons as the team's starter. He started the 2017 season as the backup behind Jacob Eason, but an injury opened the door and Fromm never looked back after that. In his career at Georgia, Fromm threw for 8,224 yards, 78 touchdowns, 18 interceptions and had a career completion percentage of 63%. He also helped lead the Bulldogs to their first-ever college football playoff berth.
Other Georgia News:
- NFL Draft Analyst Raves About Multiple Georgia Football Players
- Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning Jokes Back About NIL At Georgia's Kirby Smart
- Lewis Cine Addresses Pivotal Season at Minnesota Vikings' Training Camp
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily