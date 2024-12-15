Dawgs Daily

Former Georgia Corner, Julian Humphrey Commits to Texas A&M

Brooks Austin

Oct 19, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond scores a touchdown against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Julian Humphrey in the third quarter at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Janner/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond scores a touchdown against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Julian Humphrey in the third quarter at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Janner/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Jay Janner/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Former Georgia defensive back, Julian Humphrey was the first Georgia Bulldog to make his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal known, and he made his next stop known on social media Sunday, committing to Texas A&M.

Cornerback Julian Humphrey was a top-100 recruit out of Houston, Texas in the 2022 signing class. The former track star committed to Georgia over Texas A&M and Texas during his high school recruitment and he will return to the lonestar stated after three years with the Georgia program.

Georgia has had six football players enter the transfer portal, with Humphrey being the first to announce his new school and football prorgam. Humphrey was the starter at corner opposite of Daylen Everette to start the 2024 season, though he was beaten out for the starting role by Daniel Harris. Daniel Harris and Humphrey both flirted with the transfer portal after the 2023 season, though both remained in Athens for this fall. Now, with Harris having won the job, Humphrey departs the roster in Athens. Georgia is not scheduled to face Texas A&M in the regular season in 2025, though they could meet up in the SEC Championship.

Georgia Football Transfer Portal List:

  • Julian Humphrey, DB
  • Michael Jackson III, WR
  • Jamaal Jarrett, DL
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Sam M'Pemba, Edge
  • Jake Pope, DB

NFL Draft Declarations:

Other Georgia News:

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

Published
Brooks Austin
BROOKS AUSTIN

Brooks Austin is a former college football player turned journalist and broadcaster. Follow him on Twitter @BrooksAustinBA

Home/Football