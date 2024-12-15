Former Georgia Corner, Julian Humphrey Commits to Texas A&M
Former Georgia defensive back, Julian Humphrey was the first Georgia Bulldog to make his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal known, and he made his next stop known on social media Sunday, committing to Texas A&M.
Cornerback Julian Humphrey was a top-100 recruit out of Houston, Texas in the 2022 signing class. The former track star committed to Georgia over Texas A&M and Texas during his high school recruitment and he will return to the lonestar stated after three years with the Georgia program.
Georgia has had six football players enter the transfer portal, with Humphrey being the first to announce his new school and football prorgam. Humphrey was the starter at corner opposite of Daylen Everette to start the 2024 season, though he was beaten out for the starting role by Daniel Harris. Daniel Harris and Humphrey both flirted with the transfer portal after the 2023 season, though both remained in Athens for this fall. Now, with Harris having won the job, Humphrey departs the roster in Athens. Georgia is not scheduled to face Texas A&M in the regular season in 2025, though they could meet up in the SEC Championship.
Georgia Football Transfer Portal List:
- Julian Humphrey, DB
- Michael Jackson III, WR
- Jamaal Jarrett, DL
- Justyn Rhett, DB
- Sam M'Pemba, Edge
- Jake Pope, DB
NFL Draft Declarations:
Other Georgia News:
- Could Georgia Be Punished for Playing in the SEC Championship?
- Georgia Football Looks To Finish 2025 Signing Class as Signing Day Approaches
- Georgia's Kirby Smart Speaks Out Against College Football Playoff Rankings
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.