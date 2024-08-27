Former Georgia Football Player Released by Baltimore Ravens
Former Georgia defensive lineman Tramel Walthour has been released by the Baltimore Ravens.
With the NFL preseason officially wrapped up, NFL organizations are starting to make their final round of cuts and one former Bulldog did not survive this wave. Defensive lineman Tramel Walthour signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent, and on Monday it was announced that the organization waived him from the roster.
Walthour is not the only Bulldog to be relased from his NFL team since the conclusion of the preseason. Running back Daijun Edwards was also released by the Pittsburgh Steelers after having some shining moments with the organization over three games. Walthour in his preseason games finished with 2 tackles and .5 sack.
Walthour spent five seasons at the University of Georgia after committing to the Bulldogs after a season in JUCO. He played in 13 games last season while starting in five of them. He finished his career with 49 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks. He helped the Bulldogs win back-to-back national titles throughout his career.
Walthour came to Georgia as the #54 defensive tackle nationally, #67 overall prospect in Georgia...247Sports.com three-star prospect, #48 defensive tackle nationally, #65 overall prospect in the state...Rivals.com three-star prospect, #37 defensive tackle nationally, #51 overall prospect in the state of Georgia.
