Former Georgia Running Back Released by Pittsburgh Steelers
Former Georgia football running back Daijun Edwards has been released by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
With the NFL preseason officially wrapped up, NFL organizations are staring to make their final round of cuts and one former Bulldog did not survive this wave. Daijun Edwards was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent, and on Monday it was announced that the organization released him from the roster.
During the preseason, Edwards had seven rushes for 37 yards and a touchdown and averaged 5.3 yards per carry. He flashed in his first preseason game for the Steelers and got off to a strong start, but unfortunately did not do enough to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. The Steelers already had a loaded running back room prior to Edwards joining the roster. They had Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris returning and then also brought in former Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson as well .
Edwards will still have the opportunity to find his way onto another roster or at the very least sign as a practice squad member. He served as a viable running back for Georgia for multiple seasons and remained a consistent name in the rushing attack that continuously found ways to pick up positive yards every time his hands touched the ball.
Edwards was an integral part of the Bulldogs' offense during the team's record-breaking 29-game win streak and was also an extremely reliable member of the Bulldogs' running back room. He finished his 2023 season with 881 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.
