Former Georgia Football Player Released by New York Giants
Former Georgia football wide receiver Lawrence Cager has been released by the New York Giants.
With the NFL preseason officially wrapped up, NFL organizations are starting to make their final round of cuts and one former Bulldog did not survive this wave. Tight end Lawrence Cager was with the New York Giants, and on Tuesday it was announced that the organization released him from the roster.
Cager was an undrafted free agent in 2020 and signed with the New York Jets. He then landed with the Cleveland Browns the following season, the New York Jets again in 2022 and then was with the New York Giants since 2022 until now. Cager played wide receiver in college about Miami and Georgia, but made the switch to tight end once he got into the NFL. In the NFL so far, Cager 19 receptions for 189 yards and two touchdowns.
Over his college career, Cager reeled in 78 receptions, 1,157 yards and 14 touchdowns. Cager transfered to Georgia during his final years of college and was an impact player for the Bulldogs during the 2019 season. Georgia was in the midst of trying to find answers at wide receiver and Cager filled a void that the Bulldogs desperately needed.
Cager has managed to find his way onto NFL rosters throughout his career so one would think he would be able to do the same here as well. The result of his release likely comes partially due to the Giants drafting former Penn State tight end Theo Johnson this offseason.
