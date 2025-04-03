Former Georgia QB, Jaden Rashada Set to Take a Visit to Western Kentucky
Former Georgia QB, Jaden Rashada entered the NCAA Transfer Portal back in December. After not joining a roster in December, he's reportedly taking an official visit to Western Kentucky this week.
Former Florida Gator turned Arizona State Red Devil, then turned Georgia Bulldogs QB, Jaden Rashada enterred the NCAA Transfer Portal for a third time back in December. Though he didn't find a home in the December window, Rashada is now set to take an official visit to Western Kentucky this week per reports.
The former 4-star QB prospect transferred to Georgia following a four game stint with the Arizona State Sun Devils in 2023. Rashada originally signed with the Florida Gators out of high school before recanting on his National Letter of Intent, and transferring to Arizona State. He's now in the portal for a third time in just two seasons in college football.
Georgia's quarterback Depth Chart
1. Gunner Stockton
2. Ryan Puglisi
3. Colton Ginn
4. Ryan Montgomery
5. Hezekiah Millender
Georgia entered the spring portion of the offseason with expectations for a quarterback battle between Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi. Though through the first ten practices of spring camp, per sources, it seems as if Gunner Stockton is the clearcut starter. Puglisi is immensely talented, but has a "ways to go" according to head coach Kirby Smart.
"[Puglisi] a competitor, Smart said this week on 92.9 The Game. "He's a really good baseball player. He's got arm talent. He's got size. He's a competitor. He was one of those guys that really flashed when he was on the scout team. You have a card, you don't have a read, and you just fire away. He's made some really good throws on the run. He's got a strong arm. But he does have a long way to go in terms of learning exactly what we're asking him to do, the command of the offense and the volume of the offense. He's getting better at all those things."
