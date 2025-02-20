Former Georgia Quarterback Carson Beck's Cars Stolen in South Florida
Quarterback Carson Beck had two vehicles stolen in the middle of the night in Miami Florida.
One of the biggest moves during the transfer portal window this winter was Georgia quarterback Carson Beck electing to transfer to the Miami Hurricanes. This news came after Beck initially announced he was entering the 2025 NFL draft. However, it appears Beck's time in Miami is off to a rough start.
On Thursday morning, it was reported that Beck had two vehicles stolen in the middle of the night in South Florida. His girlfriend Hanna Cavinder also had an SUV stolen but it has since been found. Authorities are still looking for Beck's Lamborghini and Mercedes.
Beck driving a Lamborghini is not new. It was revealed during his final season at Georgia that Beck had recently acquired a Lamborghini SUV and that cars were something he was passionate about.
During his time in Athens, Beck threw for 7,912 yards, 58 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. During the 2024 SEC Championship game, Beck left the game at halftime after injuring his shoulder. He would later have underwent successful surgery Monday on his right elbow to repair his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL). Beck is still rehabbing from his injury but is expected to make a full recovery before the 2025 season starts.
