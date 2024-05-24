Former Georgia Running Back Announces Transfer Destination
As the 2024 college football season inches closer and closer, many teams have begun finalizing their rosters and adding the finishing touches via the transfer portal ahead of the regular season. And one of the players in the portal who recently found a new home just so happens to be a former Georgia Bulldog.
Running back Sevaughn Clark has announced that he will be continuing his collegiate career at Toledo for the 2024 college football season. Clark entered the portal following the Bulldogs’ 2023 season and had been looking for a new home during the offseason.
Clark accounted for just over 100 total rushing yards in his four years at Georgia and saw the most action during the Bulldogs’ 2021 national championship season. He will likely have a much larger role with the Rockets.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
