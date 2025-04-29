Former Georgia Tight End Arik Gilbert Set to Join Savannah State
Former Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert is set to join the Savannah State football team.
Since the introduction of the transfer portal, it's not unusual for athletes to transition to different schools multiple times throughout their careers. Former Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert is one of them and he is now set to join the Savannah State football team, according to Matt Zenitz. Gilbert participated in spring football at Savannah State this year.
Gilbert started his career at LSU. In 2020, he finished the season with 35 receptions for 368 yards and two touchdowns. He then elected to transfer to the University of Georgia, back to the state where he was from. He spent two seasons in Athens. During the 2022 season, he saw action as a reserve tight end in three of 12 games.
Following his stint in Athens, Gilbert then transferred to Nebraska. Due to it being Gilbert's second transfer, he was waiting to be cleared by the NCAA to play for the Cornhuskers. Unfortunately, Gilbert never saw the field there as he faced legal trouble off the field. He later left the team as a result.
Coming out of high school, Gilbert was rated the fifth-best player in the country, the number one tight end in the country and the number one player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. Now he will look to revive his college football career at Savannah State.
Gilbert was a very promising prospect coming out of high school and many believed him to be the next great tight end in college football.
