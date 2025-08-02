Former Georgia WR Recalls Heartbreaking 2017 National Championship Loss to Alabama
Former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver recalls what it felt like losing to Alabama in the 2017 national championship game.
Throughout the Kirby Smart era, teh Georgia Bulldogs have had a handful of players achieve extremely successful NFL careers. But few former Bulldogs have the resume of former wide receiver Mecole Hardman, a three-time Super Bowl champion.
Hardman played for the Bulldogs from 2016-2018 and was an integral piece to Georgia's offensive success, and would be a main contributor to the Dawgs 2017 season, where they ended a more-than conference title 10-year drought and reached their first ever College Football Playoff.
During an episode of Two Rings One Mic, former Bulldog and teammate, Sony Michel, prompted Hardman to recount what stuck out to him most from the Bulldogs' 2017 season. Hardman's answer was somewhat of a painful reminder of what could have been for Georgia fans.
"I feel like in that 2017 season, we were hands down the best team in college," said Hardman. "Obviously, we didn't finish the goal that we wanted to do. But the only thing I can really remember is the natty game. That's the only thing that really sticks with me. Knowing that we had that game and that it was wraps. It was there for us to take that game, and for us to just lose in overtime. That still haunts me to this day."
Hardman accounted for 90 total yards of offense in Georgia's losing effort and was responsible for the Bulldogs' only two touchdowns. His efforts in the national championship would set him up for a stellar breakout season in 2018, which ultimately resulted in a second-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Unfortunately for Georgia, the Dawgs have seemingly been unable to shake the "Bama curse," as they have posted a 1-5 record against the Tide since their title matchup in 2017. The Bulldogs will have another chance at redemption this regular season when they host Alabama in Athens for the first time since 2015.
