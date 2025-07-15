Former SEC Quarterback Says People are Underestimating Georgia's Gunner Stockton
Former SEC quarterback Jordan Rodgers says people are underestimating Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton.
As the 2025 college football season creeps up, the opinions of expected starting quarterbacks in the SEC have been made known and the reviews on Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton are a mix of both sides. Some analysts have made it known that they don't believe Stockton is elite while others have taken the stance that Jordan Rodgers did.
Rodgers, a former SEC quarterback himself, said he feels as if people are overlooking the Georgia quarterback heading into this season.
"I just think people are really underestimating how talented Gunner Stockton actually is," Rodgers said. "Probably because he sat behind Carson Beck who is one of the most gifted throwers in the country. Like he is a dual-threat guy, he is a legitimate threat to run the football. And I think in that Sugar Bowl, he played good enough to win that game. His offensive line couldn't block anybody, his receivers let him down over and over again. He continued, under pressure, to work the ball in tight windows. I think a lot of people are overlooking just how good Gunner Stockton is."
Against Notre Dame, Stockton threw for 234 yards, a touchdown and completed 62.5 percent of his passes. It was Stockton's first start as a college quarterback following the injury Carson Beck suffered in the SEC Championship game.
Fans and analysts will get a more complete look at Stockton this season as he enters the 2025 year as the full-time starter at quarterback.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily