Former USC defensive back Braylon Conley has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.

While there are no other games to be played for the Bulldogs this year, the work for Kirby Smart and his coaching staff has arguably just begun. Oftentimes, this time of year is extremely important for roster acquisition and retention.

A few Bulldogs have already hit the transfer portal and now the Dawgs have made another addition from the transfer portal as former USC cornerback Braylon Conley has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.

USC Transfer Braylon Conley Commits to Georgia

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Justin Bowick (0) runs past Southern California Trojans cornerback Braylon Conley (22) and scores on a 25 yard reception for a touchdown during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Conley was a redshirt freshman this past season and played in nine games, logging 14 tackles and two tackles for loss. Conley recently took a visit to Georgia and it appears the Dawgs were able to close the deal and add Conley to the roster.

Coming out of high school, Conley was ranked as a three-star prospect, the 592nd-best player in the country, the 54th-best cornerback in the 2024 class and the 93rd-best player in the state of Texas, according to composite rankings. Georgia extended an offer to Conley during May of his final year of high school season.

It's also important to note that defensive backs coach Donte Williams was at USC prior to being at Georgia. Williams just completed his second year in Athens, which means he would have also recruited Conley to USC the first time around. Perhaps an explanation of how Georgia was able to have a quick connection with Conley and how the Dawgs were able to land him out of the portal.

Georgia is expected to return Demello Jones and Ellis Robinson this upcoming season at corner, but they do lose the veteran in the room, Daylen Everette. So it makes sense why Georgia would try and add more depth.

As the Bulldogs’ offseason continues, the Dawgs will look to retain as many players as possible, while simultaneously adding to its own roster by way of the portal. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Georgia’s offseason moves from Bulldogs on SI.

Departures:

Daniel Harris, DB (Committed to Kansas)

Roderick Robinson, RB

Jordan Thomas, DL (Committed to South Carolina)

Nyier Daniels, OL

Kris Jones, LB

Jaden Harris, S

Bo Hughley, OL

Joenel Aguero, S

Ondre Evans, DB (Committed to NC State)

Additions:

Khalil Barnes, S (Clemson)

Isiah Canion, WR (Georgia Tech)

Braylon Conley, CB (USC)

*All additions and departures from the NCAA transfer portal for Georgia will be listed in this article. As players announce their decisions, this article will be continuously updated to ensure its accuracy.*

More from Bulldogs on SI: