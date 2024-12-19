Four Georgia Football Players Make Top 50 College Football Playoff Players List
Four Georgia players made ESPN's list of top 50 players in the college football playoff.
The college football playoff starts on Friday with Indiana vs Notre Dame and then the rest of the games will be played on Saturday. The Georgia Bulldogs are in the playoffs and are ranked as the No. 2 seed which means they get a bye in the first round and will play the winner of Notre Dame vs Indiana.
This is the first year of the 12-team playoff and that means there is a larger pool of really good football players competing for a national title this year. In fact, there is such a large selection that ESPN ranked their top 50 players in the college football playoff and four Bulldogs made the list:
- No. 48, Dan Jackson, S
- No. 27, Malaki Starks, S
- No. 25, Tate Ratledge, OL
- No. 12, Jalon Walker, LB
Some notable names that were left off of this list from Georgia are linebacker Smael Mondon who is playing perhaps the best he has in his career since getting healthy, defensive end Mykel Williams who is always a difference maker for the Dawgs and defensive tackle Christen Miller who maybe was left off due to health questions.
For context, Oregon had six players make the list, Indiana had four players and Tennessee also had four players. Between 12 teams it's hard to narrow a list down to just 50 players and there are always going to be names that feel as if they are deserving but there just isn't enough space for them.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football Gets Favorable Path in College Football Playoff
- Georgia Bulldogs Discover Potential Opponents in College Football Playoff
- Georgia Football Accomplished Something It has Never Done Under Kirby Smart
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily