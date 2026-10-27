Freshman Report: Georgia Football Players Turning Heads In Year One

ATHENS - It's been a big year so far for several Georgia Bulldog freshmen. After signing an outstanding 2026 recruiting class, Georgia football coach Kirby Smart is seeing multiple first-year players make a major impact for the Dawgs halfway through the season.

Zykie Helton - Offensive Line

The "undersized" offensive guard from Carrollton may have come to Athens as a three-star prospect, but it's clear the Bulldogs struck gold with the consistent guard who has started all seven games for the Bulldogs so far this season. The 6-foot-3 300-pounder has also played some offense around the goal-line, giving the Bulldog rushing attack another big body to run behind. Helton has shown quick feet and mobility for his size along with natural toughness and the ability to be coachable. He's one of the top young offensive linemen in the league having an extremely strong freshman season so far.

Craig Dandridge Jr. - Wide Receiver

The former four-star prospect from Alpharetta has been an instant impact receiver this year giving the Bulldogs a major vertical threat in the passing game. The shifty, explosive pass-catcher has caught 17 passes this season for 310 yards and one touchdown, averaging 18.2 yards per catch. He can stretch the field and has shown the ability to also make a tough catch in traffic. He's an impressive route-runner for his age who still has his best football way ahead of him. Don't be surprised if Gunner Stockton continues to look his way often in the second half of the season.

Valdin Sone - Defensive Line

One of Georgia's highest-ranked commitments in the 2026 class, Sone may not be lighting up the stat sheet so far, but his impact can be seen fairly easily. The promising 6-foot-4 305-pounder from Sweden is physically-gifted and carries 300-pounds extremely well. He's strong, he's quick off the snap, plays with good leverage, and is only scratching the surface of his potential. So far this season he's made just six tackles and one sack, but it came in a big moment at the end of Georgia's tight win over Alabama.

Khamari Brooks - EDGE

The Bulldogs are looking for more consistent EDGE play and the local defender from Bogart, Georgia has provided quality depth at that position this season. The 6-foot-3 245-pounder has made in all seven games and has recorded at least one tackle in six games this fall. Brooks has 10 tackles and one fumble recovery so far this fall.

Tyriq Green - Safety

A four-star athlete from Buford, Green is currently banged up at the moment but was able to make a significant impact when he was able to see the field. The impressive 5-foot-11 200-pounder has only played in two games but was able to make three tackles as a backup safety along with one kickoff return touchdown late in Georgia's win over Western Kentucky in week two. It's unclear when Green will be healthy enough to see the field again, but when it does return, look for him to pick up right where he left off.