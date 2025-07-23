George Pickens Listed Among Most Impactful Roster Moves of 2025 NFL Offseason
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens has been named one of the most impactful roster additions during the 2025 NFL offseason.
The NFL offseason is one of the most important times for a franchise, as the roster decisions an organization makes during the period can be the difference in whether a team reaches the Super Bowl or misses the playoffs altogether.
As the 2025 offseason winds down, the dust is beginning to settle on some of the league's blockbuster moves this season. With that, ESPN has ranked some of the most impactful roster acquisitions across the NFL ahead of the 2025 regular season.
According to ESPN, the Dallas Cowboys' trade for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens was the ninth most impactful move in the sport this offseason, and has reportedly put the Cowboys' offense in an excellent position to be one of the best in the league as they look to win their first Super Bowl in more than 25 years.
Entering just his fourth season in the NFL, Pickens has hauled in more than 2,800 receiving yards, 12 touchdowns, and has already asserted himself as one of the more exciting pass catchers in football. With the highly-talented receiver now expected to play opposite of Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb, Pickens' 2025 campaign presents a whole new window of possibilities.
Pickens and the Cowboys will begin their 2025 schedule on Thursday, September 4th, when they travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles. Kickoff for this game is set for 8:20 p.m. and will air on NBC/Peacock.
