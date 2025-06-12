Georgia Adds Another Elite Specialist to 2026 Recruiting Class
The Georgia Bulldogs have added specialist Harran Zureikat to their 2026 recruting class.
The Georgia Bulldogs have added another major weapon to their future roster this time on special teams, yet again. Harran Zureikat, the consensus No. 1 kicker in the country, has officially committed to Georgia Football, continuing the program’s strong momentum on the recruiting trail. Hailing from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Zureikat brings one of the strongest legs the high school game has seen in recent years.
Known for his explosive leg power, Zureikat has routinely wowed coaches and scouts with his field goal range, including knocking down kicks from 61 yards out during practice sessions. Whether it’s drilling deep field goals or booming kickoffs through the end zone, Zureikat has made a name for himself as a game-changer with his ability to flip the field and rack up points.
Touchbacks are a staple of Zureikat’s approach to kickoffs. He puts a strong emphasis on eliminating return opportunities for opposing teams, which will fit perfectly into Georgia’s philosophy of winning the field position battle.
This commitment comes shortly after the Bulldogs also secured a pledge from Wade Register the No. 1 punter in the country. With Register and Zureikat both heading to Athens, Georgia’s special teams unit just got a massive boost for the future.
Having the top kicker and the top punter in the same recruiting class is a rare opportunity, and it underscores Georgia’s commitment to strengthening every phase of its roster. With Harran Zureikat and Wade Register locked in, the Dawgs have laid the foundation for elite special teams play for years to come.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily