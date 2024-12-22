Georgia and Notre Dame's Last Meeting in the Sugar Bowl
With the Dawgs and Irish set to face off in the Sugar Bowl game, here is a recap of the last time these two programs met on this stage.
With round one of the 12-team College Football Playoff conclude the stage has been set for the quarterfinals as eight teams prepare to battle for a shot at the national title. One of the most notable matchups of this round is between the Georgia Bulldogs and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who are set to meet in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
While Georgia and Notre Dame are two of the most iconic brands in college football, their paths have crossed relatively infrequently, as this will be just the fourth all-time meeting between the two programs. Their first meeting, however, shares multiple similarities to this year.
The first meeting between these two programs occurred during the 1981 Sugar Bowl as the Bulldogs and Irish battled for the crown of national champions (BCS and CFP systems had not yet been implemented in college football). Behind a spectacular preformance from freshman running back Herschel Walker and a handful of miscues from Notre Dame, the Bulldogs defeated the Irish by a score of 17-10 and were crowned kings of college football. It would be Georgia's only national title of the modern college football era prior to the hiring of head coach Kirby Smart.
The Bulldogs will need to recreate the successes on the ground that they had more than 40 years ago to defeat Notre Dame once again and advance to the College Football Playoff Semifinals. Currently, Georgia is a slight 1.5-point favorite to emerge victorious. The Bulldogs are 3-0 all-time against the Irish.
