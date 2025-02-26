Georgia Announces Plans For Rev Sharing Model in College Sports - Who Gets the Money?
The University of Georgia has indicated how they will be allocating the $20.5m to their student athletes on an annual basis.
The House vs NCAA Settlement is expected to be a groundbreaking moment for Collegiate Atheltics. For the first time in college sports history, schools will now be required to give a portion of the revenue created through athletics to their student-athletes. An expected $20.5m of the annual revenue is now to be shared with the student athletes.
How each Athletics Department chooses to spend that money, well that's left up to each individual school. So, how will Georgia spend their money? Well, athletic director Josh Brooks has made it known after speaking with media.
Brooks has indicated that 75% of the budget will go to football ($13.5M), 15% will go to men's basketball ($2.7M), 5% will go to women's basketball ($900K) & 5% to others. Brooks also announced that the school will add 100 new scholarships and cut 75 roster spots.
The Dawgs have consistently been making front-office moves this offseason in preparation for the expected changes coming to the college landscape in the near future. Earlier this offseason, the Bulldogs announced that Tanner Potts, a member of Georgia's athletic department, would be assuming the role of CEO for the Classic City Collective. In addition, the university's vice president and chief communications officer, Steven Drummond, has accepted a position as deputy athletic director and chief marketing officer.
