Georgia Bulldog Nazir Stackhouse Injured Against Clemson
The Georgia Bulldogs have suffered an injury during their week one game against the Clemson Tigers.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Clemson Tigers got their season kicked off in Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia for a ranked week one matchup. Both teams came into this football game with aspirations of making the college football playoff and the result of this game will certainly provide some massive momentum for the winning team. Unfortunately for Georgia, they suffered an injury during the game as Nazir Stackhouse went down with an injury.
Stackhouse is currently being tended to by the medical staff. We will provide updates as they occur.
Coming into this football game, Georgia was already down a handful of players, so losing anymore names for the remainder of the football game would certainly not be ideal. Getting out of the week one matchup against Clemson with a victory takes first priority, but keeping players healthy would be high up on the priority list as well.
How to Watch Georgia vs Clemson
- Gameday: Saturday, August 31st. 2024
- Game time: 12:00 pm ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (Color)
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
