Georgia Bulldog Placed on Watchlist For "Comeback Player of the Year"
See which Georgia Bulldog has been placed on the watch list for "Comeback Player of the Year" for the 2024 college football season.
With a new playoff format, realigned conferences, and numerous other changes, the 2024 college football season has brought forth the possibilities of multiple storylines. One of the most heartwarming of these storylines is the annual “Comeback Player of the Year” award, given to a player who had an excellent season following an absence from the sport.
Bulldogs running back, Branson Robinson was recently placed on the watchlist for this award, as he is expected to have a massive 2024 season. The Bulldogs running back missed the entire 2023 season after suffering a knee injury that required surgery.
Prior to his injury, Robinson showed flashes of greatness during his freshman season in 2022. Which made his injury the following season that much more devastating for fans. However, as fall camp continues, reports indicate Robinson will be available for much of the Dawgs’ 2024 campaign and could be a massive piece to Georgia’s already loaded offense.
Should Robinson turn in a strong 2024 season, it is highly likely that the Dawgs’ running back will take home the award for “Comeback Player of the Year”.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
