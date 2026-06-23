Gunner Stockton Could Make Georgia Football History During 2026 CFB Season

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton could make team history during the Dawgs' 2026 college football season.

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton is entering his second full season as the team's starter this year, and is expected to deliver his best year yet as he prepares for his final season of collegiate athletics.

Stockton, a veteran of the Bulldogs' program has been a member of the team's roster for quite some time, but did not emerge as the Bulldogs starting quarterback until the final game of the team's 2024 season.

But though, the veteran quarteback's starting experience does not extend as far as some former Georgia signal callers, Stockton will still have an opportunity to etch his name in the history books by the end of the 2026 season.

The Bulldogs are once again projected to be squarely in the thick of the College Football Playoff race and have even been selected by some to be this year's national championship winner. But even if the Dawgs fall short of their ultimate goals, a NY6 bowl game appearance is still well within the team's reach.

How Gunner Stockton Can make Georgia Football History in 2026

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) passes the ball under pressure from Mississippi Rebels linebacker Tahj Chambers (26) in the second quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Assuming that Stockton remains the starter for the entirety of Georgia's 2026 season, it is a fair assessment that he will be the team's quarterback if they ultimately do reach a NY6 bowl game. Barring a disaster, Stockton will likely complete multiple passes in the hypothetical contest.

This would make Stockton the first quarterback in modern history of Georgia Football to complete multiple passes in four separate New Year's Six bowl games. Stockton's first outing came during the 2023 Orange Bowl, where he completed six of his 10 pass attempts in the Dawgs' historic routing of the Florida State Seminoles.

Stockton's next two NY6 performances came in the 2024 and 2025 Sugar Bowls where he completed a total of 38 of his 63 pass attempts for a combined 437 yards through the air. While they were both in losing efforts, Stockton's performances were both commended.

Gunner Stockton has already cemented himself as one of the more beloved passers of the Kirby Smart era and has delivered on a plethora of moments for the Dawgs throughout his career. Should he be able to repeat his successes and make even more program history in 2026, the quarterback's legendary status will only continue to grow before his time in Athens is over.