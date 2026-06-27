Why Did Georgia QB Gunner Stockton Opt Out of the New College Football Video Game?

Why did Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton elect to not opt in for the latest college football video game?

One of the most exciting facets of the college football offseason is the annual return of the beloved college football video game franchise. Since its return, fans have been treated to an annual release of the iconic franchise each summer.

This year's release is expected to see the return of some major features that have many fans eager for the game's arrival. However, there is one major aspect that is expected to be missing from this year's installment.

According to reports, Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton has not appeared in the game's initial ratings release and is not currently listed on the Georgia Bulldogs roster for the game ahead of its release.

In order to be featured in the game, players either choose to opt in or out of the contest, which permits EA Sports to use the player's likeness for the game. Given that Stockton is not currently featured, this implies that the quarterback has elected to not be featured this year.

Why Did Gunner Stockton Opt Out of the New College Football Video Game?

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) kneels before the goal line to pick up the first down and run out the clock during the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia held off Florida 24-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gunner Stockton has never been one for flash and has often chosen to remain out of the public eye. The quarterback also has a minimal social media presence and is rarely seen in public, other than when he is playing on Saturday's.

The quarterback's lack of desire to be a public figure could certainly have played a factor into his decision. However, it has yet to be confirmed. It is also possible that Stockton and his camp were unable to agree to terms on his appearance for this year's game, resulting in his decision to opt out.

While Stockton's reported decision may come as a surprise to some Bulldog fans, this is not the first instance a notable player has elected to be omitted from a video game's release. Just last year, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning also opted out from appearing in the contest. However, Manning would eventually change his mind and would ultimately be featured in the game.

While Stockton has not publicly spoken on the matter and the reason for his decision is still unknown, there is still a fairly decent chance that the Bulldogs' starting quarterback eventually makes his appearance in the latest college football video game. This year's title is expected to officially be released on July 9th.