Georgia Bulldog Running Back Listed as Team's' "Hidden Gem" for 2025 Season
This Georgia running back was listed as the team's hidden gem ahead of the 2025 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the most talented teams in the country and have a litany of key contributors that garner national attention from the media. But while the Dawgs have plenty of recognizable names, there is one player who is seemingly flying under the radar in 2025
According to Bleacher Report, Bulldogs running back Cash Jones is expected to be a 'hidden gem" for the Dawgs in the 2025 season. In his four seasons at Georgia, Jones has emerged as a major backfield threat for the Dawgs and hauled in 24 receptions for 275 yards in 2024. He was also the only Bulldog to score a touchdown in Georgia's Sugar Bowl loss to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff.
Jones is entering his fifth season with the Dawgs and is expected to be a massive threat in the Bulldogs passing game this season and will likely be the team's feature back on third downs. Georgia will begin its 2025 regular season on August 30th when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily