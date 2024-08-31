Georgia Bulldog Warren Brinson Suffers Injury Against Clemson
The Georgia Bulldogs and Clemson Tigers got their season kicked off in Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia for a ranked week one matchup. Both teams came into this football game with aspirations of making the college football playoff and the result of this game will certainly provide some massive momentum for the winning team. Unfortunately for Georgia, they suffered an injury during the game as defensive lineman Warren Brinson went down with an injury.
Brinson appeared to have injured his left leg and was able to be helped off the field. The defensive lineman has battled lower body injuries in the past.
Coming into this football game, Georgia was already down a handful of players, so losing anymore names for the remainder of the football game would certainly not be ideal. Getting out of the week one matchup against Clemson with a victory takes first priority, but keeping players healthy would be high up on the priority list as well.
How to Watch Georgia vs Clemson
- Gameday: Saturday, August 31st. 2024
- Game time: 12:00 pm ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (Color)
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
