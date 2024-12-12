Georgia Bulldogs 2025 Schedule Dates Revealed
More details regarding the Georgia Bulldogs' 2025 college football schedule have ben revealed.
Although the Georgia Bulldogs are in the thick of a national title hunt for the 2024 college football season, preperations for the 2025 season have already begun as details surrounding the Bulldogs' 2025 regular season slate have been released.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to host Alabama, Texas, Ole Miss, and Kentucky as part of their SEC home slate and will travel to Mississippi State and Tennessee for their conference road games. The Dawgs will make their annual trip to Jacksonville to face the Florida Gators, but will not return to the venue until the 2028 season.
The Dawgs will begin their 2025 campaign on August 30th when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd in Athens. The Bulldogs will begin their SEC schedule against the Tennessee Volunteers on the road. This will be the earliest meeting between the Dawgs and Vols since 1995.
Georgia Bulldogs 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 30 - vs Marshall
- Sept. 6 - vs Austin Peay
- Sept. 13 - @ Tennessee
- Sept. 20 - BYE
- Sept. 27 - vs Alabama
- Oct. 4 - vs Kentucky
- Oct. 11 - @ Auburn
- Oct. 18 - vs Ole Miss
- Oct. 25 - BYE
- Nov. 1 - vs Florida (Jacksonville)
- Nov. 8 - @ Mississippi State
- No. 15 - vs Texas
- Nov. 22 - vs Charlotte
- Nov. 29 @ Georgia Tech
