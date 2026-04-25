Georgia Bulldogs TE Oscar Delp Selected by New Orleans Saints in 2026 NFL Draft

Oscar Delp has become the latest Georgia Bulldog player to have his name called during the 2026 NFL Draft.

Day two of the 2026 NFL Draft is underway as the next batch of college prospects wait to hear their name called and have their professional football dreams come true. With the first round already complete, some teams have already seen one of their former players taken.

The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the select school to already have a player drafted, as offensive lineman Monroe Freeling was taken by the Carolina Panthers in the first round. However, a new Bulldog has had their name called.

Georgia tight end Oscar Delp has been selected by the New Orleans Saints as the 73rd pick in the NFL Draft, making him the first Bulldog tight end drafted since the legendary Brock Bowers.

Oscar Delp's Decorated Career With the Georgia Bulldogs

Oct 12, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) is tackled by Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Isaac Smith (2) in the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

As a high-profile member of the Bulldogs' 2022 recruiting class, Delp was immediately thrusted into action as a true freshman following an injury to Darnell Washington in the 2022 Peach Bowl. From then on, Delp was a regular within the Bulldogs offense.

From the 2023-2025 seasons, Delp was a model of consistency and never wavered in his production for the Bulldogs. Following his 2024 season, the tight end elected to forgo the NFL Draft and return for one final year in Athens.

In his final season with the Bulldogs, Delp was more than a strong blocker and weapon in the passing game. He also became an extremely vocal leader for the team and was routinely complimented for his leadership skills. A trait that will be extremely valuable to his new team.

With Delp's selection, the Bulldogs have once again cemented their excellence at recruiting and developing the tight end position. Thanks to the efforts of Kirby Smart and tight ends coach Tod Hartley, Delp seems poised for a long and fruitful NFL career.

As the 2026 NFL Draft continues to develop, Bulldogs on SI will continue to provide timely and accurate coverage from all the former Dawgs whose dreams are turning to a reality.