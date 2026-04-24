NFL Day Two Mock Draft - Georgia Football Projected to Have 4 Players Selected

The Georgia Bulldogs are projected to have four players selected on day two of the NFL draft.

Day one of the NFL draft is in the books. The Georgia Bulldogs had one player selected in the first round and it was offensive lineman Monroe Freeling who was drafted by the Carolina Panthers. Day two, however, should be a much busier day for the Bulldogs.

At least that's what the latest NFL mock draft indicates. ESPN's Matt Miller dropped his day mock draft and he has four Georgia Bulldogs being selected in the second and third rounds. Here is where he has them going.

4 Georgia Football Players Projected to Go on Day Two of the NFL Draft

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) runs the ball in the first half agains the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

First on the list was CJ Allen going 47th overall to the Indianapolis Colts. Allen was listed as a potential first round prospect, but instead, it looks like he will be one of the first names off the board in the second round.

"Allen is a solid run defender who is raved about by coaches and scouts," Miller wrote. "He would be the green dot Mike linebacker here in no time."

RIght behind Allen, Miller had the Atlanta Falcons drafted defensive lineman Christen Miller with the 48th overall pick. Miller was another named who had first round potential, but will now be one of the best prospects available in the second round.

"The 6-foot-4, 321-pounder easily projects as a 1-technique or nose tackle starter who has shown the strength to be a presence in a two-gapping situation," Miller wrote.

The other two names Miller had in the mock draft were tight end Oscar Delp going 75th overall to the Miami Dolphins and wide receiver Zachariah Branch going 99th overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Delp is considered to be one of the best tight ends remaining in the class as Kenyon Sadiq went in the first round. Branch overcourse is one of the most dynamic wide receivers in the class after leading the nation in yards after the catch last season at Georgia.

Another name to keep an eye on, that was not listed in Miller's mock draft, is cornerback Daylen Everette. There were several corners selected in the first round on Thursday and that also means Everette moved up some boards. Avieon Terrell, Colton Hood and Jermod McCoy are probably the top names at the position, but Everette has the size, speed and resume to make teams very interested in him.