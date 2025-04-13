Introducing Georgia Football Wide Receiver Jeremy Bell
Get to know Georgia football wide receiver Jeremy Bell.
The Georgia Bulldogs held their annual spring game on Saturday, but not in the typical fashion. The game was not broadcast, so the only people who could watch it were those who attended the game. When scanning the stat sheet, though, a name that fans might not be too familiar with is wide receiver Jeremy Bell.
Bell had one reception for 31 yards and a touchdown on Saturday. The Bulldogs brought in a litany of new faces at wide receiver this offseason, but Bell is not one of them. Bell joined the Bulldogs during the 2024 recruiting cycle and was a late addition to the class. He committed to Georgia in February of 2024 following a visit.
The Georgia native was originally committed to Indiana but backed off of his verbal pledge in December of 2023 ahead of early national signing day. He was ranked a three-star recruit, the 1,240th-best player in the country and the 137th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings.
Bell was a multi-sport athlete in high school. He was a 1A D2 champion in the 400-meter dash as a Junior and during his sophomore year he averaged over 15 points per game on the basketball court. During his 2023 high school season, he totaled 1,357 yards of total offense (943 rushing, 414 receiving) and 20 TD.
The Bulldogs have a lot of talented names at wide receiver heading into the 2025 college football season and while Bell might not be one of the headliners at the position, fans should know that if they see No. 81 making plays this season, it's Jeremy Bell, the redshirt freshmen.
