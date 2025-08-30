Georgia Bulldogs Announce Captains for Matchup Against Marshall Thundering Herd
The Georgia Bulldogs have announced their four captains ahead of their week one matchup with Marshall.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just hours away from their week one matchup against the Marshall Thundering Herd. As the countdown to kickoff continues, the team has revealed who its captains will be for the matchup.
The Dawgs have announced that offensive lineman Earnest Grenne III, offensive lineman Drew Bobo, linebacker CJ Allen, and defensive lineman Christen Miller will be the four captains to represent the Bulldogs in today's contest.
All four players started at least one game for Georgia during the 2024 season and have routinely been listed as leaders within the roster by coaches and fellow teammates. Their leadership and experience will be paramount to the team's success throughout the regular season.
Should the Bulldogs win today's contest, they will continue their home win streak, which is more than 30 games and spans over five seasons. It will also extend Kirby Smart's win streak against non-power four opponents, and will extend teh Bulldogs' win streak in season openers to 12 games.
Kickoff for the Bulldogs and Thundering Herd's matchup is currently scheduled for 3:30 p.m., and coverage will be held on ESPN.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Marshall
- Gameday: Saturday, August 30th. 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ESPN
- Broadcast Team: Mike Monaco (Play by play) and Kirk Morrison (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
