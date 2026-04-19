Georgia Bulldogs' Biggest Risers and Winners Following 2026 G-Day

Georgia Bulldog players who boosted their stock the most following the team's spring scrimmage on Saturday.

The Georgia Bulldogs completed their spring scrimmage this past Saturday, which means the team's spring season has come to a close. With spring ball now finished in Athens, here are some of the Bulldogs who did their stock the most favors heading into the regular season.

1. Braylon Conley and Jontae Gilbert

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Ricky Ahumaraeze (10) is brought down by Southern California Trojans cornerback Braylon Conley (22) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones were both unavailable for Saturday's scrimmage, which meant Jontae Gilbert and USC transfer Braylon Conley would be receiving the majority of reps at corner. The two players were excellent in both coverage, tackling, and proved that the Dawgs will once again have a stable of elite cornerbacks for the 2026 season.

2. Bryson Beaver

Apr 18, 2026; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Bryson Beaver (18) passes the ball during the Georgia Spring football game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Freshman quarterback Bryson Beaver was a late addition to the Bulldogs 2026 class. However, his youth within the Dawgs system did not seem to hinder his performance on Saturday. Beaver completed nine of his 13 pass attempts for 100 yards and a touchdown. While it may be a while before the quarterback takes meaningful reps for the Dawgs, his future in the red and black appears bright.

3. Jaden Reddell

Apr 18, 2026; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Jaden Reddell (23) runs against defensive back Radeon Dinkins (17) during the Georgia Spring football game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

In the lead up to G-Day, there were rumblings that tight end Jaden Reddell had been having one of the best springs out of anyone on the roster. It's safe to say the tight end confirmed those rumors to be true as he finished the afternoon with three receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown. He even received an end-around carry, which was reminiscent of the Georgia great Brock Bowers.

4. Justin Williams

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Justin Williams (19) celebrates in the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Justin Williams is expected to assume a much larger role within the Bulldogs' defense during the 2026 season. However, the linebacker's play on Saturday showed he appears more than ready to become a leader within the team's defense and the hype around his upcoming season continues to grow.

5. Dante Dowdell

Nov 8, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Dante Dowdell (2) runs the ball and scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Florida Gators at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Transfer running back Dante Dowdell's first appearance in a Bulldogs jersey did not disappoint. Dowdell toted the rock six times for more than 60 yards with a touchdown and had some of the more impressive rushes during the day. With the emergence of Dowdell, the Bulldogs running back room has potential to be one of the deepest in the country during the 2026 season.

Georgia's next on-field appearance will be on Saturday, September 5th, when the team hosts Tennessee State for its season opener. The Bulldogs are undefeated in season openers under head coach Kirby Smart.