How Georgia Bulldogs LB Justin Williams Showed He's Ready to Take the Next Step

Why Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Justin Williams proved he is more than ready for a larger role during the 2026 season.

The Georgia Bulldogs' spring season was completed this past weekend, as the team held its annual G-Day scrimmage as the final practice of the window. Given this was the 2026 roster's first public of the season, fans and experts have had many takeaways.

But one of the most obvious takeaways seems to involve Bulldogs linebacker Justin Williams, who is heading into his third season with the program. Williams has seen the field in a rotational role up to this point in his career, but is expected to be a full-fledged starter in 2026.

With the expectation of more snaps, comes the added weight of improving ones game. And though, one public scrimmage is a small sample size, Williams showcased that he is more than ready to take on a larger role.

Justin Williams Shows He is Ready For Larger Role in 2026

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Justin Williams (19) celebrates in the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

While his statistical performance didn't jump off the page (they rarely do in spring scrimmages), Williams looked fantastic during his time on the field. The linebacker also did so without the presence of veteran, Raylen Wilson, who was nursing a previous injury and did not play.

The Bulldogs will also be without veteran CJ Allen this year, who departed for the NFL Draft following the 2025 season. With Allen gone, Williams' stepping up and contributing will be that much more crucial for Georgia's success.

There is a growing theory around the Bulldogs' program that under defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann, linebackers experience a "year three bump," where they play their best football in their third season with the program. Seeing that Williams is now entering his junior season with the team, it appears that he may be poised for the same results in 2026.

Williams and the rest of the Bulldogs will continue their offseason preparations in the lead up to the 2026 college football season. Georgia will begin its regular season on Saturday, September 5th against Tennessee State. A kickoff time for this matchup has not yet been determined.