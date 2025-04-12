Georgia Bulldogs Biggest Winners From Spring Scrimmage "G-day"
Georgia Football's biggest winners and risers from the Bulldogs' spring scrimmage "G-Day".
The Georgia Bulldogs have just completed their annual spring scrimmage as the Red Team defeated the Black Team by a score of 34-17. Given that this year's event was not televised, those who did not make the trip to Athens were unable to catch the action. For everyone who missed this year's event, here are some of the biggest winners from "G-Day".
Joenel Aguero
While he did allow a touchdown, Joenel Aguero has developed as a defender in the passing game. The safety was seemingly all over the field all game and even got in on a handful of pass breakups. Combining Aguero's already solid ability to defend the run with a more refined skillset in the passing game could make him one of the Dawgs' best players in the secondary this season.
Colbie Young
After a lengthy absence in 2024, Colbie Young returned to action with the Bulldogs and looked almost unguardable at times. The wideout hauled in a touchdown pass had another called back and finished the day with a handful of impressive catches.
Gunner Stockton
While he didn't play perfectly, it became quite clear that Gunner Stockton was a few steps ahead of the rest of the room in the quarterback battle. The offense seemed to move a bit more smoothly with Stockton at the helm and the quarterback completed some impressive deep balls in the second half. It's not confirmed at the moment, but the majority of experts and analysts believe that he will be the starting quarterback in 2025.
Jeremy Bell
Jeremy Bell also flashed throughout Saturday's scrimmage and even caught a touchdown pass of his own to give the Red Team a 27-10 lead. Should Bell carry momentum from today's game into the fall, he could become a major component of the Bulldogs' already-loaded wide receiver room in 2025.
London Humphreys
Humphreys was another receiver who made some massive flash plays in today's game. The Bulldog hauled in a handful of impressive passes, including a 50-yard bomb from Colter Ginn. His addition to the Dawgs roster ahead of 2024 is proving to be more and more of an excellent decision for the Dawgs.
With G-Day in the rearview mirror, the Dawgs will now turn their attention to preparing for their 2025 regular season. Georgia will begin its regular season on August 30th in Sanford Stadium when it plays host to the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Bulldogs are looking to maintain their home win streak of more than 30 games.
