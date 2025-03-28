Georgia Bulldogs Confirmed to be in New EA Sports College Football Video Game
The Georgia Bulldogs have confirmed to be featured in EA Sports' new college football video game.
After a triumphant return to shelves in 2024, the beloved EA Sports college football video game is set for another installment in 2025. As development for the highly anticipated game continues, details around the latest release are slowly being revealed.
One of the latest reveals around the game includes a fully comprehensive list of all the teams that will be featured in this year's installment. To the surprise of few, the Georgia Bulldogs have been confirmed to be featured in this year's game.
The Bulldogs are one of the most recognizable brands in college sports and have been the winningest team in college football over teh last five years. Since the turn of the decade, the Dawgs have made three College Football Playoff appearances, won a pair of conference championships, and back-to-back national championships.
As of now, a release date for EA Sports College Football 26 has yet to be announced. However, if last year's release date is any indication, the game will likely be released sometime in mid-July.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily