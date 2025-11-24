Georgia Bulldogs Cornerback Daylen Everette Gives a Heartfelt Thank You to Dawg Fans
Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Daylen Everette provided Dawg fans with massive gratitude following the Bulldogs' final home game of the regular season.
The Georgia Bulldogs' regular season stretch inside Sanford Stadium has come to an end for the 2025 season, as the Dawgs recently defeated the Charlotte 49ers by a score of 35-3 on senior day. Barring seeding changes in the College Football Playoff, the Dawgs will not return to the stadium until 2026.
Given that last Saturday's matchup was likely the final game played inside the iconic stadium this season, it also means that a handful of Bulldogs have played the last home game of their collegiate careers.
One of those players is senior cornerback Daylen Everette, who has been a mainstay on the Georgia defense for a handful of seasons now. Everette's leadership and skillset in the defensive backfield have been extremely valuable assets to the Dawgs' roster, and his presence has been greatly appreciated.
Following Georgia's game against the 49ers, the cornerback was asked to describe his experience playing "Between the Hedges," and revealed what is was most that he appreciated most about playing in Sanford Stadium.
Everette immediately took this as an opportunity to thank the Georgia Bulldogs fan base and compliment their ability to deliver, no matter the circumstances, much like the players on the field.
Daylen Everette Thanks Fans for Creating Loud Environment In Sanford Stadium
"It was always fun. The fans, no matter who we played, no matter what time it was, they always came with some good energy," said Everette. "I'm definitely going to miss playing here and will miss all the fans. I just appreciate them for making it a good experience."
Everette's gratitude is an excellent example of what makes playing for the Georgia Bulldogs so appealing to recruits. Not only has a former five star had the opportunity to play in some of college football's biggest moments, they have also been backed by some of college football's most passionate fans while doing so.
The remaining members of the Dawgs 2025 senior class have also shown gratitude to the fans throughout their careers, and would love nothing more than to finish their time with the Red and Black by hoisting a national championship.
Everette and the Bulldogs will look to finish their 2025 season strong as they face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this week, before they begin their postseason journey in hopes of reaching their third national championship in five seasons.