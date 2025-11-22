The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly - Georgia's Senior Day Win Over the Charlotte 49ers
Breaking everything good, bad, and worse from the Georgia Bulldogs' 10th win of the 2025 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs earned their 10th victory of the 2025 season as they handled business against the Charlotte 49ers in Athens. The game was the Dawgs' final regular-season matchup inside Sanford Stadium this season.
While today's results are certainly a positive for Bulldog fans, there are still a handful of things to take away from the game. With that, here is the good, the bad, and the ugly from the Georgia Bulldogs' win over the Charlotte 49ers.
The Good: Defensive Dominance
Though it was against a lesser opponent, Georgia's defensive effort this afternoon was nothing short of spectacular. The Dawgs began the day with three consecutive possessions without allowing a first down, and allowed only 169 yards of total offense.
While the Dawgs will almost certainly face more talented opponents moving forward, the prospect is that the Bulldogs have maintained an excellent defensive output for three weeks now and appear to be gearing up to play their best football over their next stretch of games.
The Bad: Second Half Offensive Output
While Georgia very clearly took its foot off the gas in the second half, the Bulldogs' offensive production very clearly faltered. While the Dawgs' reserves may not have needed to score points this afternoon (nor did they really try to), seeing a smoother operation on offense would have benefited the Dawgs immensely.
The Ugly: Two Minute Drill Before Halftime
When you have a dominating performance against a lesser opponent, finding things to criticize becomes a little bit "nit-picky". However, the Bulldogs offensive performace in the final moments of the first half were not great.
During a two-minute drill to close the first half, Gunner Stockton was sacked and threw an interception, leaving the Dawgs without any additional points to close the half. The 49ers would take advantage of the turnover, as they would kick a field goal to score their only points of the game.
It was not a catastrophic turnover that had any chance to cost Georgia a win, but the Dawgs' final offensive drive of the first half was one of the sloppiest of the game. As the postseason approaches, the Bulldogs will need to be much more buttoned-up in their two-minute operation.
Georgia will be back in action on Black Friday as the Dawgs travel to Atlanta for their annual matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. This will be a rematch of last year's historic eight-overtime matchup in Athens.