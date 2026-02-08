Georgia Bulldogs Could Have Another Three-Headed Monster During 2026 Season

The Georgia Bulldogs could have another three-headed monster in the backfield during the 2026 college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the more well-known teams when it comes to producing elite ball carriers. For many years, the Dawgs have produced high-level running backs that have etched their names in college football history.

Oftentimes, the massive influx of running backs has led to multiple elite rushers on a roster at the same time, and the Dawgs have had a litany of one-two punches as ball carriers. But the team's ability to run the ball could be even more impactful heading into the 2026 season.

Georgia has a pair of well established rushers heading into 2026, as Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens are set for their second seasons with the team. Frazier was the Bulldogs leading rusher last season, turning in 947 rushing yards on 173 carries.

Bowens was also instrumental to Georgia's rushing success in 2025. Despite being sidelined for the majority of the year with an injury, the running back still totaled 526 yards, including a 100-yard game against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

But the Dawgs could have even more rushing production in the upcoming season, as another proficient SEC rusher has been added to the roster. Kentucky Wildcats running back Dante Dowdell joined the Bulldogs via the transfer portal and is expected to make an immediate impact on the offense.

During his 2025 season with the Wildcats, Dowdell rushed for 560 yards on 112 carries and three touchdowns. His presence on Georgia's roster this season could lead to Georgia having a trio of viable running backs.

Georgia's Potential Three-Headed Monster in the Backfield

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier (3) carries the ball against the Mississippi Rebels in the second quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Georgia has had a trio of talented running backs on its roster before, most notably the 2017 season, when the team possessed Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, and D'Andre Swift. The trio helped lead the Bulldogs to an SEC Championship victory and national title appearance.

Should Dowdell, Frazier, and Bowens be able to live up to the hype that has been created for them this offseason, Georgia will almost undoubtedly have one of the best running back rooms in the country and will likely have an extremely efficient offense.

The Bulldogs will begin their 2026 season on Saturday, September 5th when they host Tennessee State in Athens for their season opener. A kickoff time and TV network for this game will be announced at a later date.