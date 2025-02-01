Georgia Bulldogs' Dan Jackson Named Top Defensive Back During Senior Bowl Practice
Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Dan Jackson has been named as one of the top players following this week's Reese's Senior Bowl practices.
Practices for the annual Reese's Senior Bowl have concluded and players and coaches have begun their final preparations for Saturday's exhibition game. Part of the final preparations includes coaches and fellow prospects declaring "players of the week" following the final practice.
The Georgia Bulldogs were well represented in these awards, as defensive back Dan Jackson was voted as the American Team's top defensive back. Jackson has reportedly excelled in his 1-on-1 drills and even went viral with some big hits against opposing offensive players.
Jackson was one of Georgia's most reliable defensive players throughout the 2024 season and was a major component in some of the Dawgs' biggest victories such as their eight-overtime win over Georgia Tech. His exceptional preformance in this week's senior bowl practices have almost assured that he will be selected in the NFL Draft.
Players and scouts will continue to meet before the Senior Bowl's official exhibition match. The game is currently scheduled for Saturday, Feb.1, and will kick off at 2:30 p.m.
