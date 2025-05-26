Georgia Bulldogs Daylen Everette Listed as Top 25 Cornerback in College Football
The Georgia Bulldogs are heading into the 2025 season with one of the best cornerbacks in college football.
The cornerback position in football is one of the most difficult places to play on any defense. Oftentimes, on an island, a single misstep could be the difference between a game-saving interception and a back-breaking touchdown.
Luckily for the Georgia Bulldogs, the team is expected to have one of the nation's best cornerbacks. According to Sports Grid, Bulldogs' cornerback Daylen Everette was listed as the 24th-best corner in the nation.
"Daylen Everette has spent the last three seasons at Georgia, where he's improved each year." Wrote Sports Grid's John Canady. "Coming off a career year, the Bulldogs defender heads into 2025 with the opportunity to put his name on the map ahead of next year's NFL Draft. As one of the leaders on Georgia's defense, expect big things from Everette."
Everette started a majority of games during Georgia's 2023 season and was a mainstay during 2024, making massive strides in his second year. He specifically shined in the Bulldogs' pair of matchups against the Texas Longhorns where he tallied three total interceptions, two of which came in the Bulldogs' overtime victory over in the SEC Championship.
Everette and the Bulldogs will begin their 2025 season on August 30th in Sanford Stadium. The Dawgs are set to host The Marshall Thundering Herd in their first game of the season. This will be the second all-time meeting between these two programs.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily