Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Back Undergoes Knee Surgery - Likely to Miss 2025 Season.
A defensive back for the Georgia Bulldogs has undergone surgery to repair an ACL injury and will likely miss the 2025 season.
The Georgia Bulldogs roster depth was dealt a blow this week as defensive back Ondre Evans announced via his Instagram story that he had received surgery to repair an ACL injury. While there is not currently a timetable for his return, the news indicates that Evans will likely miss the Bulldogs 2025 regular season.
Evans was a member of the Bulldogs' 2024 signing class and redshirted during his freshman year. The former 4-star prospect was seen during the Dawgs' "G-Day" scrimmage in crutches and did not participate in the game.
Heading into the 2025 season, head coach Kirby Smart declared that this year's roster was missing the depth that many rosters had possessed in years past. Unfortunately with the news of Evans' injury, the depth in the defensive back room likely will not be increasing and the Dawgs will rely on their remaining players to supplement their defensive back room.
The Bulldogs will look to remain healthy as they continue their preparations for the regular season and gear up for their 2025 opener in Sanford Stadium against the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Dawgs are currently on a more than 30-game win streak at home and have not lost a season opener against Kirby Smart.
