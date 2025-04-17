Dawgs Daily

Georgia Bulldogs Earnest Greene III Discusses Rebuilding Offensive Line Chemistry

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Earnest Greene discusses how the Dawgs are rebuilding chemistry on the offensive line after departures from the 2024 season.

Christian Kirby II

Oct 14, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Earnest Greene III (71) celebrates a touchdown scored by quarterback Carson Beck (15) against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Oct 14, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Earnest Greene III (71) celebrates a touchdown scored by quarterback Carson Beck (15) against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Earnest Greene discusses how the Dawgs are rebuilding chemistry on the offensive line after departures from the 2024 season.

With the spring scrimmage concluded, the Georgia Bulldogs have turned their full attention to preparing for the 2025 regular season. One of the most important metrics of success for the Dawgs this year will be the level at which their offensive line plays.

The Bulldogs had a handful of departures from their offensive line room including Tate Ratledge, Dylan Fairchild, and Jared Willson who all entered the NFL Draft following the 2024 season. With a large portion of their experience gone, this year's roster has been tasked with rebuilding chemistry. Veteran offensive lineman Earnest Greene detailed how the roster was planning to do so.

"You know, it might be quite difficult to do. Because you have to have five guys that come together as one." Said Greene. "But that's one of the things I have actually been very proud of this spring. Just how eager the guys are and how they all want to play for each other."

Greene and the Bulldogs will continue their preparations for the regular season as they gear up for their 2025 opener in Sanford Stadium against the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Dawgs are currently on a more than 30-game win streak at home and have not lost a season opener against Kirby Smart.

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Other Georgia News:

Published
Christian Kirby II
CHRISTIAN KIRBY II

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

Home/Football