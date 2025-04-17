Georgia Bulldogs Earnest Greene III Discusses Rebuilding Offensive Line Chemistry
Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Earnest Greene discusses how the Dawgs are rebuilding chemistry on the offensive line after departures from the 2024 season.
With the spring scrimmage concluded, the Georgia Bulldogs have turned their full attention to preparing for the 2025 regular season. One of the most important metrics of success for the Dawgs this year will be the level at which their offensive line plays.
The Bulldogs had a handful of departures from their offensive line room including Tate Ratledge, Dylan Fairchild, and Jared Willson who all entered the NFL Draft following the 2024 season. With a large portion of their experience gone, this year's roster has been tasked with rebuilding chemistry. Veteran offensive lineman Earnest Greene detailed how the roster was planning to do so.
"You know, it might be quite difficult to do. Because you have to have five guys that come together as one." Said Greene. "But that's one of the things I have actually been very proud of this spring. Just how eager the guys are and how they all want to play for each other."
Greene and the Bulldogs will continue their preparations for the regular season as they gear up for their 2025 opener in Sanford Stadium against the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Dawgs are currently on a more than 30-game win streak at home and have not lost a season opener against Kirby Smart.
