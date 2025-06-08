Georgia Bulldogs Face a Unique Opportunity Ahead of the 2025 College Football Season
The Georgia Bulldogs have a unique opportunity facing them in the 2025 college football season.
In just a few short months, the sport of college football will return as teams compete weekly in their quest to reach the 12-team College Football Playoff. As teams begin their regular seasons, they will each be provided with unique opportunities, including playing in some legendary venues.
The Georgia Bulldogs are one of these programs that have the opportunity to travel to some unique venues during both the regular and postseason. One of those is the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
While playing in "The Benz" may not be unique to Georgia fans, the amount of times in which the Bulldogs travel there in one season could be a rarity this year. Should the Dawgs reach both the SEC Championship and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, the team will play in the venue three times. Georgia's annual matchup with Georgia Tech has already been scheduled to be played at the venue this season as well.
There has been just one other time in program history where the Bulldogs played in Mercedes-Benz three times in one season which was during the Dawgs 2022 national championship season.
During the 2022 season, the Bulldogs defeated Oregon, LSU, and Ohio State on their way to securing their second-straight national title. Georiga scored 40 or more points in all three matchups.
While playing in "The Benz" three times this season would require a handful of coincidences for Georgia, history shows that the Bulldogs playing in the iconic venue two or three times in a season is extremely possible.
