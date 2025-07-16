Georgia Bulldogs' Gunner Stockton Listed as Mid-Tier Quarterback in College Football
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton has been listed as a mid-tier quarterback heading into the 2025 college football season.
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton is preparing for his first full season as the Bulldogs' starter in the 2025 college football season. But, despite Stockton's experience in major games, the Dawgs' presumed starter remains a mystery to many.
In response to this, The Athletic has listed Stockton as a "Tier-4" quarterback ahead of the 2025 regular season. A tier that is reserved for younger players who have little to no experience, as well as seasoned veterans who have not emerged as elite.
"Some are young, unproven starters with high potential; others are veterans who have flashed great talent but hit performance or injury speed bumps somewhere along the way." Wrote The Athletic's Sam Khan Jr. and Antonio Morales.
Stockton's 2024 season was a rather interesting one. After serving as the Bulldogs' backup for the entirety of the regular season, the quarterback was thrust into a starting role during the second half of the SEC Championship Game following an injury to Carson Beck.
Now, with a full offseason as a starter under his belt, Stockton has an opportunity to lead Georgia to its fourth College Football Playoff appearance in five seasons and could help the Bulldogs win their third national title since the turn of the decade.
Stockton is expected to make his second career start during the Bulldogs' season opener against the Marshall Thundering Herd. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m., and coverage will be aired on ESPN.
