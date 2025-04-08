Georgia Bulldogs Have Three Top-50 Prospects in NFL Draft According to Major Analyst
According to this renowned college football analyst, the Georgia Bulldogs have three of the top 50 prospects in this year's NFL Draft.
The NFL Draft is just a few weeks away as prospects prepare to begin living their dream of playing in the NFL. With the countdown to the draft winding down, many analysts have begun releasing their list of the best available prospects. One of these experts is FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt, who released his top 50 available prospects for this year's NFL Draft.
According to Klatt, the Bulldogs have three of the top 50 prospects in this year's class, with a pair of Bulldogs ranking inside the top-15. The three Bulldogs listed were safety Malaki Starks (ranked 28th), EDGE Mykel Williams (ranked 12th), and linebacker Jalon Walker (ranked 6th). The trio of Bulldogs were all major contributors to the Dawgs' defense in 2024 and played a major role in their SEC Championship victory over Texas.
Starks, Walker, and Williams have all been closely followed in this year's draft process and have almost unanimously been projected to be first-round selections. The trio of Bulldogs all possess a unique set of skills that greatly help their ability to play at the next level.
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, April 24th. Coverage for this event can be found on the both the NFL Network and ESPN.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily