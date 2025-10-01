Georgia Bulldogs, Kirby Smart Look to Avoid First Back-to-Back Home Losses Since 2016
As the Georgia Bulldogs prepare to face the Kentucky Wildcats this Saturdya, the team will be looking to avoid back-to-back home losses since the 2016 season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are reeling following their first home loss in over six seasons, and are looking to return to the win column this Saturday as they prepare to host the Kentucky Wildcats. This will be the 79th meeting between these two programs in a series the Bulldogs have dominated 64-12-2.
Not only will the Dawgs be looking to return to the win column, but the team will also be attempting to avoid suffering back-to-back losses inside Sanford Stadium since Kirby Smart's first season as Georgia's head coach in 2016.
During the 2016 season, the Bulldogs suffered a heartbreaking defeat in Athens to the Tennessee Volunteers in a play that is now known as "The Dobbsnail Boot". Two weeks later, the Bulldogs returned to Sanford Stadium, where they then suffered an upset defeat to the Vanderbilt Commodores.
While a loss to the Wildcats this Saturday would be utterly catastrophic to the team's season, the Bulldogs are currently 20.5-point favorites to win this game, and are expected to turn in a dominant performance over an SEC rival that on paper, is overmatched.
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Kentcuky Wildcats
- Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 4th, 2025
- Game time: 12:00 pm ET
- TV: ABC/ESPN 3
- Broadcast Team: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play) and Jesse Palmer (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
