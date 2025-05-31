Georgia Bulldogs Land 2026 DL Carter Luckie, Younger Brother of TE Lawson Luckie
The Georgia Bulldogs have earned another commitment to their 2026 recruiting class. This time from a player who has a familiar last name.
As the 2025 college football season approaches, the Georgia Bulldogs are working hard to add more prospects to their 2026 recruiting class. Luckily, the Dawgs' efforts have paid off as they have earned another commitment from an in-state prospect.
Carter Luckie, a 4-star defensive lineman from Norcross, Georgia has announced that he will be continuing his football career at the University of Georgia. According to 247Sports, Luckie stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 265 pounds.
Luckie is the younger brother of current Georgia tight end, Lawson Luckie. Should Lawson elect to return for the Bulldogs' 2026 season, the duo will become the latest tandem of brothers to play for the red and black simultaneously. Other duos include the Branch brothers, the Bennett brothers, and the Bell brothers.
The line of scrimmage is an era the Bulldogs have always emphasized on the recruiting trail and their most recent addition is an excellent sign that these efforts are continuing.
With Luckie's commitment, Georgia now has 11 commits in their 2026 class which ranked 11th in the country before Luckie's addition. Kirby Smart and his staff will continue to diligently recruit and work to add players to the upcoming class.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
